Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed at a NW Miami metro rail station Thursday.

A teen was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being stabbed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victim was under the age of 15. Emergency officials said the teen was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

The stabbing happened at a metro rail station located near 41st Street and 21st Avenue.

No further information was released.