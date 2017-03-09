Teen Stabbed in Brawl Outside Hialeah Wendy's Speaking Out

A teen is speaking out a day after he was stabbed by another teen in a fight outside a Wendy's in Hialeah.

Wednesday's brawl involving the two 17 year olds outside the fast food restaurant near 49th Street and Palm Avenue was caught on surveillance tape.

Eduardo Rivero was hospitalized and said he needed 16 stitches after the attack.

"Stupid, wrong place wrong time," he told NBC 6 Thursday.

Rivero said he saw several guys with knives and bats chasing his friend so he ran to try to help, but got stabbed by a stranger.

"I was just calling my friend and then I was behind him and he turned around, I didn't see the knife and I thought he was going to fight me so I stayed there and he turned, I saw the knife and he stabbed me," Rivero said.

The teen suspect is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and in court Thursday prosecutors revealed they are considering charging him as an adult.

Rivero was asked what he would say to his alleged attacker if he had the chance.

"I won't say anything, I wouldn't say anything, I'd slap the crap out of his a--," he said. "I want to hit him hard, real hard as a matter of fact."

The suspect will remain in custody until his next court hearing, scheduled for March 29.