Two Syrian families who left everything behind in search of peace met with a Miami lawmaker Wednesday to help put a face to the refugee crisis.

South Florida Congressman Carlos Curbelo met with the families, who are in Miami under refugee status. The families, who didn't want to be identified by name, said they're well aware of the stigma that comes with the words "Syrian refugees."

Speaking through an interpreter, one man said because of the security in the U.S. and the sense of being safe that emotionally they are stable and it gives them relief. One woman said that she knows in general they are not loved and not really welcome and it's hurtful.

Both families said they could no longer live in their war-torn country, so they left Syria and were living in camps in Jordan before recently making it to the United States. Congressman Curbelo said he's looking to raise awareness about the plight of Syrian refugees.

"To let it be known that these Syrian refugees, at least these Syrian refugees who I have met, all God-fearing people who love our country, they appreciate our country, they have been thoroughly vetted," Curbelo said.

One woman said the vetting process was extremely articulate, that they looked into every single detail of their life. Both families were questioned by representatives of the United Nations and the United States before arriving.

"I think it was important today to put a face to the families and I think that is the goal, or the theme, that they are families, these are women, men and children," said Regina Bernadin, with the International Rescue Committee, the agency helping the families.

President Donald Trump put a halt to the Syrian refugee program, an order that was later overturned by a federal judge.

The families expressed appreciation for the opportunity to come to America, while at the same time saying prayers for their friends and relatives still in Syria. They say all they want is peace and safety.