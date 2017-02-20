Thief Caught on Camera Stealing Glasses From Hollywood Store

Surveillance footage shows the man putting items into a bag before being confronted and eventually running away.

Surveillance video provided exclusively to NBC 6 shows a man stealing glasses last week from a Hollywood store – now, police are hoping it can help them find the thief.

According to employees, the man came into the Pearl Vision store located off Oakwood Blvd. around 4 p.m. last Wednesday. In the video, the man is seen walking around the store and eventually sitting down, where he started to put multiple glasses in a bag.

One of the employees heard the glasses being put into the bag and confronted the thief – who eventually ran from the store and got away before he could be caught.

The number of glasses and value of the total loss have not been determined. Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.