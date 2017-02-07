Thieves Use Moving Truck For Early Morning Burglary at Miami Construction Store: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
Thieves Use Moving Truck For Early Morning Burglary at Miami Construction Store: Police

    NBC 6's Julia Bagg has the latest from the scene in Miami, where a reported $100,000 worth of items were taken.

    Miami Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a Wynwood construction equipment company – where the thieves gained access thanks to a moving truck.

    Officers say six men were involved in the early morning heist at Sunbelt Rentals, located off Miami Avenue and NE 29th Avenue, around 2 AM. They say the crooks used a U-Haul truck to take three separate loads of items – everything from generators to other equipment.

    "They broke the... stole a lot of stuff from us,” said employee Michael Diaz. "I mean that not right. That's crazy for us."

    An officer spotted them before they could get away a fourth time and they ditched the truck – which investigators say is stolen too.

    Initial reports say over $100,000 worth of equipment was taken, but that has not been confirmed by police.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

