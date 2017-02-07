NBC 6's Julia Bagg has the latest from the scene in Miami, where a reported $100,000 worth of items were taken.

Miami Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a Wynwood construction equipment company – where the thieves gained access thanks to a moving truck.

Officers say six men were involved in the early morning heist at Sunbelt Rentals, located off Miami Avenue and NE 29th Avenue, around 2 AM. They say the crooks used a U-Haul truck to take three separate loads of items – everything from generators to other equipment.

"They broke the... stole a lot of stuff from us,” said employee Michael Diaz. "I mean that not right. That's crazy for us."

An officer spotted them before they could get away a fourth time and they ditched the truck – which investigators say is stolen too.

Initial reports say over $100,000 worth of equipment was taken, but that has not been confirmed by police.