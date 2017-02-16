For the next five days, more than 100,000 people are expected to make their way to Virginia Key for the 2017 Miami International Boat Show.

An estimated 1,300 boats – part of over $3 billion worth of items on display at the event – will be on display at Miami Marine Stadium, the events location for the second straight year after being on Miami Beach. An additional 130 sailboats will be on display at Strictly Sail Miami, being held at the same time at the Bayside Marketplace.

Classes will be held during the event for those wanting to learn how to operate a boat, as well as hundreds of professionals being available for anyone wanting to take a trial run before making their purchase.

Tickets remain on sale for the event, ranking from $25 a day to $100 for the entire event. Children under 15 years old get in for free and you can get more information by clicking this link.