One Arrested After Fatal Car Crash in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade late Monday night that killed one man and sent another to jail.

Chopper 6 was over the scene early Tuesday morning near NW 103rd Street and 22nd Avenue, where the crash took place in front of a local transmission shop.

According to officers, an Acura that was reported stolen from Pembroke Pines was speeding southbound on 22nd Avenue when it crashed into another vehicle going west on 103rd Street.

The impact sent the second car into that nearby business, where it caught fire - killing the driver inside. The driver of the Acura was taken into custody and a stolen weapon was also recovered.

VIDEO: Deadly Northwest Miami-Dade Crash

Three cars were involved in the crash late Monday night that was still being investigated well into Tuesday morning. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Police have not released the name of either driver involved. The intersection remains closed while police continue their investigation.