Three Southwest Miami-Dade residents are behind bars for allegedly forcing an underage teen into prostitution after she ran away from a foster care facility.

Police say the 16-year-old victim told officials at a county facility she had been abused, later telling police that she had been forced into having sex for money by several people she was staying with after running away from the facility this summer.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Michael Coney and 39-year-old Landis Wordly, charging both with human trafficking. Wordly was also charged unlawful sexual activity with a minor as well as with marijuana possession, allegedly providing the victim with drugs. Coney was charged with possession of child pornography.

The victim claimed that both Coney and Wordly would kick her out of their homes after she refused to continue working as a prostitute. Police also charged 24-year-old Jerrini Virgin with one count of human trafficking and one count of battery after the victim claims Virgin beat her on several occasions.

All three suspects are being held on no bond based on the human trafficking charges.