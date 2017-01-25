Police have three men in custody after a Tuesday night armed robbery of a cell phone store followed by a hit and run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives say the men armed with guns robbed the AT&T store off NW 186th Street and 87th Avenue around 9 PM before fleeing in a blue Nissan Altima. Officers later spotted the car involved in a crash with another vehicle near SW 117th Avenue and 72nd Street.

The men inside that car fled the crash, but were later caught by police. No one was injured in the crash.

Police found two guns shortly after capturing the men and are currently questioning them about possible involvement in this robbery and others throughout the county.