Three people were taken to a Broward County hospital with minor injuries after a SUV collided with a school bus Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene in Lauderhill near the intersection of Oakland Park Boulevard and Inverrary Boulevard. Two of the people in the SUV were taken to Florida Medical Center, as was one of the people on the bus.

A total of 13 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but Lauderhill Fire Rescue did not say whether that person transported to the hospital was a student or an adult.