The overnight incident sent at least three people to the hospital in Volusia County.

Three people were taken to a Daytona Beach hospital after a car crashed into the stands at a Volusia County racetrack Sunday night.

According to NBC affiliate WESH-TV, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when the car crashed around turn 2 of the track in Barberville, located about 30 miles from Daytona Beach.

One person was treated and released while the other two remained hospitalized. One of those hurt is in serious condition. The driver of the car was not hurt.