Three Marlins Make Progress in Rehab Game in Jacksonville

Three injured Miami Marlins players were members of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday.

Martin Prado, Adeiny Hechavrria and Junichi Tazawa all saw action, with the AA affiliate of the Marlins. The three players are working back from injuries and could be just days away from returning to the big leagues.

Prado started at third base for the Jumbo Shrimp and led off. By leading the game off, Prado was able to pick up an extra-bat easier. In his three at-bats, the veteran went 1-3 with a single. Prado's return could be a big boost for Miami, as it has struggled to find production at the hot corner.

Hechavarria hit second and went 1-3 as well, while starting at shortstop for Jacksonville. When Hechavarria makes his return to Miami, he may find less playing time. JT Riddle has shined at SS for the Marlins and it is expected that he will continue to see at-bats. Hechavarria and Riddle could end up in a platoon going forward.

Tazawa was having a rough season, before he landed on the disabled list in May. The reliever worked a perfect inning, with two strikeouts in this appearance. In his three appearances in the minor leagues so far, Tazawa has allowed four runs. All of those runs scored in one appearance however and Tazawa has otherwise been solid.

The Marlins will open a long homestand on Monday and all three players could return during that stretch.

