Three Men Rescued From Capsized Boat Off Miami

Three men fishing off Government Cut were rescued Wednesday after their boat began sinking.

The trio went out to sea Tuesday around 3 p.m. Everything went well until noon Wednesday when the boat started taking on water two miles from shore. Rough seas and a broken bilge pump caused the boat to capsize.

Youandry Darias spoke about the ordeal when he stepped back on solid ground. "We were trying to take the anchor out and all the after was coming inside the boat, the waves and the water and everything," described Darias.

They couldn't use the boat's radio because it was underwater.

The men tried flagging down other boaters but at first no one helped. "I was waving to a lot of boats and nobody wanted to come and then only one person came when he [saw] that we were drowning for real," said Darias.

That boater called for help and within 20 minutes the City of Miami Fire Rescue boat arrived. Emergency crews hoisted the men to safety.

Darias said they are thankful for the boater who called for help and Fire Rescue's quick response. "Thank you for everything...and they should have more people like them out there."