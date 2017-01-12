Police responded Thursday to the scene of a shooting where at least two people were killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The gunfire erupted on Southwest 200th Street and 200th Avenue just before 4 p.m. Chopper 6 footage showed at least two bodies covered at the scene. According to initial reports, three people were shot.

About an hour later, a man was seen being arrested by police in possible connection to the shooting. Chopper 6 footage showed the man surrending to officers near a police perimeter.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this breaking story.