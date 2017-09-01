Three Suspects Burglarize Weston Electronics Store

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who allegedly robbed a Weston electronics store, according to a news release.

Surveillance video shows the suspects entering the Fix Apple Now store on 2806 Weston Road. After one of the suspects cracks open the glass door with a hammer, the men enter the shop, snatching Mac monitors and laptops.

All three suspects are described as being slender and were seen wearing gloves. The first suspect was wearing a black head covering and a dark gray, long-sleeved shirt; the second had on a red New Era baseball cap, baggy jeans and layers of blue and black t-shirts; the third suspect was spotted wearing ripped jeans, a black shirt and a red knit cap that partially concealed shoulder-length dreadlocks.

BSO is asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tips that lead to an arrest could lead to an award of up to $3,000.



