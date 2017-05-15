How to Stay Safe If An Active Shooter Comes to Your Job

Active shooter scenarios are unpredictable but now more and more businesses want to be prepared. One security consulting firm said inquiries about what to do have surged after recent workplace tragedies across the United States.

Active shooter scenarios are unpredictable but now more and more businesses want to be prepared.

One security consulting firm said inquiries about what to do have surged after recent workplace tragedies across the United States.

Ambulance Stolen From Miami Hospital

Officials were able to locate the vehicle after it was taken Monday morning. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

“Unfortunately, because of the incidents workplace violence, consulting program has skyrocketed,” said D.C. Page, Andrews International.

Page is the Senior Vice President of Andrews International, and he says the company works with businesses by assessing their security risks and educating employees.

“Be prepared. It’s something you have to think about and its part of our culture right now. So, corporations need to build that into the fabric of the business and the everyday workplace,” said Page.

According to research, in 2012, there were 463 workplace homicides. Eighty-one percent were the result of a shooting. The basic advice is to run, hide or fight.

Broward Man Almost Hit By Car After Backflip Fail

A viral video shows the man backflipping off a car - and almost getting struck after nearly falling onto a busy road. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

“We get down to the granular levels so employees understand their environment first. That’s the most important part. They have some kind of plan in their mind as to what they would do, where the exits are and things like that. And, then the run-hide-fight scenario,” said Page.

Companies like Andrews International not only provide consulting, but also security guards who are trained for active shooters.