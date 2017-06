No injuries were reported after three people were rescued off of Miami Beach on Thursday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three people were rescued after their boat capsized Thursday morning in Miami Beach.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Haulover Marina, where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat rescued the people from the water and brought them back to shore.

The three men weren't injured.

No information was released on what caused the boat to capsize.