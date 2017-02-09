If you’re a foodie and always looking for a deal on your meal, then Thursday might just be the best day of the year for you to save a little dough…on foods made with dough!

February 9th is both National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day, with restaurants and fast food chains across the country offering deals on both food favorites.

Brooklyn Water Bagel, with several locations in Broward and Palm Beach counties, is offering a free egg and cheese bagel pocket with the purchase of another menu item – while Einstein Brothers Bagels will be offering a free ‘bagel and shmear’ with any purchase. The company will also donate one bagel to a person in need for every one that is sold. For more deals, click this link.

If you’re looking for deals on pizza, several chains with South Florida locations – including Domino’s, Papa John’s, Hungry Howies and more – have plenty of savings that will make your mouth water. Click on this link to find out where you can save.