A video of Tiger Woods taking a breathalyzer test inside Palm Beach County Jail was released Thursday.

The legendary pro golfer was discovered asleep at the wheel of his black Mercedes near the intersection of Military Trail and Indian Creek Parkway on Monday, according to a police report.

Dashcam footage of the arrest was released by Jupiter police on Wednesday. The video shows Woods attempting to tie his shoes and a police officer asking him to perform the sobriety test.

Jupiter police also released photos of the Wood's black Mercedes Wednesday afternoon, showing one of the car's tires flat and damaged.

Woods was confused but cooperative when he was taken into custody, on suspicion of DUI, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Woods' speech was "extremely slow and slurred, mumbled [and] confused" and he was "extremely sleepy," according to the report. He initially told the officer he was coming from Los Angeles for a golf trip before changing his story and saying he didn’t know where he was.

The 14-time major champion passed his breath test, twice scoring a .000, but failed several field sobriety tests. In a statement released Monday evening, Woods blamed his condition on an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication he was taking, but said he was taking responsibility for what happened.

The 41-year-old was given a mandatory court date for July 5.