Toddler Mauled By Dog Back Home From The Hospital

Toddler Mauled By Dog on Road to Recovery

One week after being mauled by a dog, a 3-year-old girl is back home nursing her wounds.

Little Sani Julian was rushed to the hospital last Friday evening when she was attacked by a dog in Florida City.

“She's got 25 staples from when he bit on her back, “ said Sani’s sister Darriniesha Ellis.

Sani’s body still bears the scars caused by the mastiff mix. “She’s walking, talking, eating normally. Everything’s back to normal,” said Ellis.

The toddler was released from the hospital Friday, one week after the vicious attack.

She was walking to the store with her father to get milk when the dog targeted the little girl.

Sani’s father tried to pull the dog off the toddler.

“He tried to get him off for like five minutes, but it wasn’t working until the owner came out,” said Ellis.

Police, Fire Rescue and Animal Control rushed to the scene. The owner surrendered the dog to officials. It was euthanized on Monday. The owner was given three citations following the attack.

Sani’s family is glad to have the little girl back home.

“Ii thank God that she’s ok, that she made it out. And, she's very strong. She’s a strong 3-year- old.”