Top 6 Stories of 2016 on NBC6.com

It was a big year for news in South Florida and beyond, after 2016's historic presidential election, the death of Fidel Castro, Hurricane Matthew and other major events. But it was also a year filled with viral stories on NBC6.com. Here are the top 6 most clicked-on stories for the year:

Austin Harrouff

Photo credit: Martin County Sheriff

6. Two Killed, Another Injured at Martin County Home Where Man Found Eating Victim's Face

There are still more questions than answers after a Florida State University student allegedly killed a couple and was found biting the dead man's face, according to authorities.

Footage from the March 14, 2016 fight inside the Whopper Bar in Miami Beach.



5. 'It Was Just a Kiss': Gay Tourist Speaks About Attack in Miami Beach

A wild altercation inside Miami Beach's Burger King Whopper Bar was NBC6.com's No. 5 story for the year.

Alana Annette Savell

Photo credit: Bay County Sheriff

4. Florida Woman Accused of Shooting at House Guests Who Stayed Too Long

A Florida woman's less-than-gracious treatment of her house guests was our No. 4 story of 2016. Thankfully, everyone survived.

Hurricane Matthew's expected loop

Photo credit: NBC 6

3. Hurricane Matthew's Boomerang Path

With Hurricane Matthew out of Florida, the question was "what's next?" and this improbable possibility was much talked about.

2: Rapper Kevin Gates Sentenced to 180 Days in Polk County Jail for Kicking Female Fan During Concert

It was a bad day for rapper Kevin Gates when he found out he'd be spending 180 days in jail for kicking a female fan at a Florida concert, but it was a good day for NBC6.com.

Photo credit: South Dade Animal Hospital

1: Elderly Woman Wakes Up to Find Exotic Animal on Her Chest

Was it the most newsworthy story of 2016? Not by a long shot, but the story of a 99-year-old woman who woke up with a kinkajou on her chest was one of those "Only in Florida" stories that seem to resonate on NBC6.com, and was our most clicked-on story of the year.