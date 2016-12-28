Top 6 Viral Stories on NBC6 Facebook Page

From dinosaurs playing on a Florida beach to the death of Fidel Castro, an array of news, both heart-warming and devastating, went viral in 2016. Here’s a look back at the stories most shared on the NBC 6 Facebook page.

6. Fidel Castro Dies at 90

When the news of Fidel Castro’s death broke, it spread like wildfire on social media. Both celebratory and sorrowful posts flooded Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds for several days following the death of Cuba’s former communist leader.

5. Snow Flurries Confirmed in Florida

Snow in Florida may sound like a social media hoax, but it was a reality that kicked off 2016. In January, meteorologists confirmed that snow flurries fell in parts of North Florida, as temperatures briefly dipped below freezing.

4. Rapper Kevin Gates Sentenced for Kicking Female Fan at Florida Concert

“2 Phones” rapper Kevin Gates was sentenced to 180 days in a Polk County jail after he was convicted of kicking a female fan at a Florida concert last year. The incident was captured on cellphone video that soon went viral, and so did the story of his sentencing.

3. Teen 'Doctor' Out of Jail, Says Charges 'Just Allegations'

The Doogie Howser story of South Florida made headlines across the nation after a local teen was accused of playing doctor with real patients. Malachi Love-Robinson had all the trappings of a legit medical practice: an office, a lab coat and stethoscope. He was only missing one thing – a medical license.

2. Dinosaurs Spotted Frolicking on Florida Beach During Hurricane Matthew

While most sought shelter during Hurricane Matthew, the two dinosaurs spotted playing around on a Florida beach did not. Although it may not be the best idea to ignore hurricane warnings, this entertaining video posted on our Facebook was viewed almost 9 million times.

1. Officer Honored After Saving 3-Year-Old’s Boy Who Stopped Breathing

A cop who wasn’t directly dispatched to a call, is now considered a hero after saving the life of 3-year-old boy who stopped breathing. The video posted on our Facebook page warmed millions of hearts – 21 million to be exact – and was shared over 145,000 times.