One South Florida city came out highly ranked when it comes to issues including value and safety.

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday - and if you're looking to take a last second trip out of town, then we've got the best cities to look out for.

The rankings done by WalletHub.com - based on things like cost, safety, accessibility and tradition – rank Buffalo, New York as the top city to celebrate the day.

Rounding out the top five were Madison, Wisconsin, Boston, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Worcester, Massachusetts.

Florida made it in the top 10 with Tampa at number eight, while Fort Lauderdale sits at No. 30. Miami came in well below at No. 131.