Tractor-Trailer Overturns in Northwest Miami-Dade

A tractor-trailer overturned in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday as strong storms swept through the area.

The 18-wheeler overturned in the area of Northwest 74th Avenue and 50th Street. Miami-Dade Police were at the scene early Monday.

Cars were damaged and part of an office building's roof was ripped off nearby after heavy wind and rain moved through the area. Power in the area was out and one witness said he saw a 10-foot piece of metal fly off a warehouse and hit the power lines.

"You see this thing, it just comes from the sky, it hits the fence, goes over the car, misses completely my car and then it lands right smack on the front property," the witness said.

Crews were working to clean up after the storms and restore power to the area.