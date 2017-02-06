Trader Joe's to Open First Miami Beach Store | NBC 6 South Florida
Trader Joe's to Open First Miami Beach Store

    Trader Joe's
    A preliminary rendering of the Trader Joe's in Miami Beach

    Miami Beach foodies will soon have a shorter trip to their local Trader Joe's grocery store.

    The California-based chain announced Monday that they're opening their first South Beach store in 2018.

    The store will be located at 17th Street and West Avenue in a mixed-use development called 17 West. The store will open in the second half of 2018 and will be about 11,500 square feet.

    The Miami Beach location will be the second in Miami-Dade, after the opening of the Pinecrest store in 2013.

    Published 5 hours ago

