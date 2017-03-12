Authorities caught human traffickers carrying 29 Cuban migrants Sunday morning off the coast of Key Largo.

Federal authorities caught human traffickers carrying 29 Cuban migrants Sunday morning off the coast of Key Largo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say 29 migrants were intercepted near the gated Ocean Reef community in Key Largo. The migrants were brought on a 40-foot speedboat.

About five people traveling with the group of migrants escaped into the mangroves, but were detained shortly after.

All were taken to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Marathon for immigration interviews and processing.

This is the first case of a group of migrants attempting to land on U.S. soil since the Obama administration announced the end to the "wet foot, dry foot' policy" back in January.

The policy change meant Cuban nationals attempting to enter the United States illegally would be sent back to Cuba.