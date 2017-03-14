Those who will be attending next weekend’s Ultra Music Festival in Downtown Miami are going to be able to take the city’s Metrorail system after each day of the top electronic music in the country.

Miami-Dade Transit announced that they have expanded their hours of operation for the Metrorail and Metromover services on Sunday, meaning that festival goers will be able to use the rail system until 2 a.m. – the same time the systems runs until on Friday and Saturday.

Transit officials hope the extended hours – with both systems now running from 5 a.m. until 2 a.m. – will continue to keep more people from driving to the event. The eight stage event being held March 24th through the 26th is expected to bring over 100,000 to Bayfront Park.

Parking at all Dept. of Transportation and Public Works garages remain at $4.50 for an entire day during the event while transfers to the Metromover remain free.