NBC 6's Julia Bagg and Adam Berg have team coverage as South Florida airports are seeing cancellations due to the weather in the northern part of America.

As the Northeast braces for snowy conditions and dropping temperatures Thursday, South Florida will also be feeling the effects with travelers being stranded in both major airports.

As of Thursday morning, 63 flights to or from places like New York City and Newark, NJ into Miami International Airport have been cancelled. At Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport, that number is up to 97 flights.

"I'm expecting the worst but hoping for the best," said Erik Horvitz, who had a 7 a.m. flight to Philadelphia after having to spend the night at MIA following his original flight being cancelled Wednesday.

In all, just over 2,700 flights have been cancelled across the country as a result of the storms. Airlines are advising travelers to continuously check the status of their flight throughout the day.