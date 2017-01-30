Trayvon Martin's Parents Considering Political Runs: Report

Nearly five years after Trayvon Martin's death, his parents are now considering running for political office, according to a USA Today report.

Afraid of the impact that Donald Trump’s presidency may have on all they have accomplished, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin are now both seeking “to be part of the change” they say the nation needs.

"The only way we can be part of the change is if we start with local government and we work our way up," Fulton said during the interview.

Trayvon Martin’s parents had not considered careers in politics prior to their son’s death, until recently.

Fulton publicly supported Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign, citing similar political views in a CNN op-ed.

In their new book, Rest in Power, they tell how their son became a symbol of social activism that helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement after he was gunned down by a neighborhood watchman in 2012.