The trial of a former Deerfield Beach lifeguard accused of sexually abusing children during swimming lessons got underway Tuesday with the alleged victims taking the stand.

The jury heard opening statements in the trial of 28-year-old Francisco Xavier De Aragon II, who was arrested on charges including lewd or lascivious molestation and sexual battery in May 2015.

The alleged victims and parents then took the stand for emotional testimony.

"Did you tell anyone at swim class?" the prosecutor asked one of the girls.

"No," the girl replied. "Because I was scared."

According to an arrest report, De Aragon is accused of touching three students in separate swim lesson sessions at the Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center where he was a life guard and swim instructor.

During the swim lessons, the report claims that De Aragon reached inside the childrens' swimsuits and touched them inappropriately.

The victims were six years old, the report said. The children, who authorities say did not know each other prior to the incident, each told their parents what happened on the same day, the report said.

City officials said De Aragon was a part-time water safety instructor who had been working at the center for just over a month. He was fired after his arrest.