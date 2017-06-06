Trial Set to Begin in 2006 Death of Broward Sheriff's Deputy

Three men face charges after the shooting of Deputy Brian Tephford during a traffic stop in Tamarac

Opening statements begin in the murder of a Broward Sheriff's deputy over a decade ago.

Three men face murder charges for shooting deputy Brian Tephford during a traffic stop in Tamarac.

The case has been delayed several times because of multiple attorneys and the possibility of a death penalty.

All three men on trial were caught in a Dania Beach motel a day after they allegedly pulled the trigger.

Tephford had been with the department for six years and left behind three children.