Trial Set to Begin in 2006 Death of Broward Sheriff's Deputy
Trial Set to Begin in 2006 Death of Broward Sheriff's Deputy

    Three men face charges after the shooting of Deputy Brian Tephford during a traffic stop in Tamarac

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Opening statements begin in the murder of a Broward Sheriff's deputy over a decade ago.

    Three men face murder charges for shooting deputy Brian Tephford during a traffic stop in Tamarac.

    The case has been delayed several times because of multiple attorneys and the possibility of a death penalty.

    All three men on trial were caught in a Dania Beach motel a day after they allegedly pulled the trigger.

    Tephford had been with the department for six years and left behind three children.

    Published 30 minutes ago

