Trio Used Airsoft Gun in Miami Beach Robbery: Police

Three men are facing armed robbery and other charges after police say they used an airsoft gun to rob two people on Miami Beach.

Lazaro Daniel Gonzalez, 22, Gabriel Mendez, 19, and Richard Joseph Pulido, 18, were arrested in the Wednesday morning robbery in the 1000 block of the beach, according to arrest reports.

The reports said the trio approached the two victims around 1:45 a.m., and one of them pulled out a firearm and demanded the victims' property. The suspects fled the scene with a wallet, phone, watch and backpack, the reports said.

A short time later, a security guard saw the three suspects walking in the 900 block of Ocean Drive and noted one of them had a firearm, the reports said. The security guard flagged down some officers, who approached the suspects.

A firearm that turned out to be a black airsoft gun was found in Mendez's pant leg, the reports said. All of the victims' belongings were found with the suspects, the reports said.

All three suspects were taken into custody and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.