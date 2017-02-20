Trocheck's Late Goal Lifts Panthers to Fifth Straight Win

The Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

With only five seconds remaining in regulation, Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net for the game-winner. The goal was the 21st of the season for Trocheck and it came with an assist from Mark Pysyk. Before Trocheck's heroics, the game seemed destined for overtime due to a goal from St. Louis early in the final period.

With the victory, the Panthers completed their road trip with a perfect 5-0 record. This is the first time Florida has accomplished this feat in franchise history. Florida has now won eight of nine overall and is currently clutching to a playoff spot. The Panthers have been one of the NHL's best teams this month, and have made up for much of the team's mediocrity from the first half.

The first goal of the game came courtesy of Jonathan Marchessault at the 10:40 mark of the first period. Assisting on Marchessault's 17th goal of the season was Nick Bjugstad.

James Reimer was solid in the net for Florida with 26 saves in his 27 opportunities. With a busy schedule as of late, Reimer has seen plenty of ice time and has taken advantage of the opportunities.

With the road trip behind them, the Panthers will begin a homestand on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.