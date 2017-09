Hurricane Irma pounded South Florida over the weekend. Here are some of the first aerials over the shattered areas. (Published Monday, Sept. 11, 2017)

The map below shows hourly rainfall in the Southeastern United States as the powerful storm Irma pounded the region early Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service releases hourly data on rainfall across the U.S., as measured in inches. The circles on the map are proportional to the amount of rainfall at a given point in the grid in a particular hour.

Irma's Destruction in Photos: Toppled Cranes, Floods, More