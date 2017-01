Containers of orange juice were scattered across I-75 in South Florida after a truck crash.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer left a South Florida highway scattered with orange juice containers Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Miami Gardens Drive.

Footage showed the containers of orange juice scattered all over the road, as two lanes were shut down for the clean up.

There was no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.