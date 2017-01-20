Trump Inauguration Watch Party at Versailles in Little Havana

Trump supporters gather in front of Versailles restaurant in Miami for inauguration.

From Washington D.C. to right here in Little Havana, Trump supporters in Miami came out for a watch party of his inauguration as 45th president of the United States.

Members of Vigilia Mambisa, a human rights group of mostly Cuban American Republicans, came out to Versailles restaurant in Miami for a watch party of Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I'm out here to support Donald Trump," Vicente Mayans said. "I think he's the best candidate in office and I think he's gonna do great."

Calling it La Fiesta Republicana or the Republican Party— Trump supporters welcomed the 45th president into the White House by watching his swearing in ceremony projected on TV.

"I'm supporting my president," said Cesar Mayans, as he watched the inauguration.

Those who came out to celebrate expressed their hopes for a Trump presidency.

"Better economy, more jobs, better healthcare system and you know just give the country back to the people," Cesar Mayans said.