Supporters of President Donald Trump are rallying to show their support around South Florida Saturday.

Saturday's "March 4 Trump" rallies are planned at Tropical Park in Miami and even outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

The demonstrations are also intended to show support and unity in the face of what organizers call "a seditious fringe" aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

In recent weeks, supporters have rallied to oppose anti-Trump demonstrations, including women's marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his since-blocked executive order halting acceptance of refugees and temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.