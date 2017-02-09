Trump to Host Japan's Prime Minister in South Florida Friday

President Donald Trump will travel to West Palm Beach Friday to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two leaders will golf at the Trump-owned Mar-A-Lago resort and discuss pressing issues Abe has about Japanese business in the U.S.

The Prime Minister wanted to urgently meet with Trump after the President vowed an "America first" policy.

Abe landed at Andrews Air Force Base Thursday and will meet up with President Trump in Palm Beach Friday.

The Coast Guard has set up security zones around the swanky resort from Friday through Monday.

Prime Minister Abe's visit is raising red flags for government watchdog groups.

John Wonderlich of the Sunlight Foundation told NBC News "there is clearly a conflict on interest" having Abe, a foreign government official, stay at Trump's private-owned resort.

Trump has vowed to donate to the U.S. Treasury any money that foreign government spend at his resorts or hotels.