A Turkish man was arrested after making a hoax bomb threat on a plane at Miami International Airport, authorities said.

Erdem Uckun, 41, was arrested at the airport Wednesday night on a charge of making a hoax bomb threat, a Miami-Dade Police report said.

Uckun's bond was set at $5,000 but he remained behind bars Friday on an immigration hold, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

The report said Uckun was a passenger on Turkish flight heading to Istanbul when flight attendants noticed he was nervous and impatient during flight preparations.

The flight attendants requested that he sit down, but he refused and requested something to drink, the report said. They told him to go back to his seat and they would help him as soon as possible.

When the cabin supervisor made contact with him, Uckun said "I have a bomb and you can search me," the report said. The cabin supervisor called gate agents, who called police.

Uckun admitted to police that the bomb threat was a joke, the report said. He was arrested and charged.