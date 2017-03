Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that Turnpike traffic northbound and southbound is reopening near Hialeah after being closed due to brush fire for much of Saturday morning.

The flames begin near the Okeechobee Road exit in Hialeah.

As of now, officials have contained 65 percent of the fire over approximately two acres.

FHP is urging drivers to seek alternative routes.

Check with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.