Two Florida Women Arrested in 'Batman' Armed Robberies

Two Florida women have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies committed by a suspect who wore a Batman mask.

Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, were arrested Sunday after they were found sleeping in a car in a Walmart parking lot, Ormond Beach Police said.

Thomason and Raffa are facing numerous charges including grand theft, trespassing, armed robbery and dealing in stolen property. Both were being held without bond Monday, jail records showed. No attorney information was immediately available.

The robberies took place last month. The suspect was armed with a knife, but no one was injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.