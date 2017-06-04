Two Men Shot in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police are looking for the people responsible for shooting two men in North Miami.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

According to police, the two victims were driving southbound on I-95 between northwest 81st street and northwest 85th street. That’s when police said they were shot at by an unknown person or people in an unknown car.

The victims drove themselves to the Northside Police Station.

The first victim is a 25 year old man and was shot in the upper torso. The second victim is a 32 year old man who was shot in the lower extremities. The driver of that car was not injured. Both victims are in stable condition.

Police say the investigation continues. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re urged to call police.