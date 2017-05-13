Several People Hospitalized After Boat Crash | NBC 6 South Florida
Several People Hospitalized After Boat Crash

By Brandon Lopez

    Several people were taken to the hospital following a boat collision near Haulover. NBC 6 Reporter Amanda Plasencia has the story. (Published Saturday, May 13, 2017)

    Three people are in critical condition after a boat collided with a bridge near Haulover Beach.

    According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, nine people were injured. Two people were airlifted to the hospital after the collision. One child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two other adults were taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition. Four others were treated on the scene. 

    The crash is now being investigated. 

    Published at 6:44 PM EDT on May 13, 2017 | Updated at 11:35 PM EDT on May 13, 2017

