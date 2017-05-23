Two People Killed After Crash on Julia Tuttle Causeway Near Downtown Miami | NBC 6 South Florida
Two People Killed After Crash on Julia Tuttle Causeway Near Downtown Miami

    Traffic came to a halt on the Julia Tuttle Causeway after an overnight crash killed two people. (Published 54 minutes ago)

    Two people were killed after an overnight crash on a major Miami roadway that is causing traffic nightmares Tuesday.

    Florida Highway Patrol officials closed the eastbound direction of I-195, better known as the Julia Tuttle Causeway, after the crash in the early morning hours near Biscayne Boulevard.

    Chopper 6 was over the scene, where two bodies were still on the road while an investigation continues. Traffic could be seen slowly going through one lane, however drivers are being advised to avoid the area for much of rush hour Tuesday.

