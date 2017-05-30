Two People Rescued After Car Crashes Into Northwest Miami-Dade Building | NBC 6 South Florida
Two People Rescued After Car Crashes Into Northwest Miami-Dade Building

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

    A late night crash in Northwest Miami-Dade required rescue teams to use the Jaws of Life to get two people out of a car that crashed into a building.

    Fire rescue crews responded to the scene near NW 22nd Avenue and 94th Street just before 11 p.m. Monday night. One person was able to get out of the car on their own, but two more people were trapped inside.

    A technical rescue team was called out to help get the trapped passengers out. One was taken to Ryder Trauma Center while information was not released on the other two passengers.

    Published 2 hours ago

