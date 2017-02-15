Two People Shot at Miami Beach Intersection, Police Continue Search For Shooter | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Two People Shot at Miami Beach Intersection, Police Continue Search For Shooter

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police are searching for a man they say opened fire on two people at a Miami Beach intersection early Wednesday morning.

    Crews responded to the scene near 71st Street and Collins Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Two people were shot, with one being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The other victim remained on the scene.

    Officers say the shooter may have fled in a vehicle and are searching the area. Traffic is being diverted while the investigation continues.

    Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for more information.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices