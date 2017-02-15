Police are searching for a man they say opened fire on two people at a Miami Beach intersection early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near 71st Street and Collins Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Two people were shot, with one being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The other victim remained on the scene.

Officers say the shooter may have fled in a vehicle and are searching the area. Traffic is being diverted while the investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for more information.