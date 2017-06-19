Police are searching for two suspecrs who robbed a CVS in Pompano Beach on June 2. (Published 3 hours ago)

Two suspects entered a Pompano Beach CVS earlier this month, demanded cash and ordered customers to the ground before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, Broward Sheriff’s officials said.

The suspects put ski masks on and entered the CVS at 2036 East Atlantic Boulevard around 5 a.m. on June 2. An armed suspect approached the cashier and put a gun to her back, insisting she open the cash register, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Another man simultaneously sprinted around the store and requested that customers lay on the floor.

Once the gunman obtained the cash, the suspects fled the store, officials said.

The gunman was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black shorts and black sneakers and carried a black bag. The other suspect was dressed in all black and also had a backpack and light-colored gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).