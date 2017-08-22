Two tourists who were thrown from a personal watercraft after it struck the bridge to Star Island Monday have died, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Julio C. Monteiro, 30, and Sabrina LaShea Daniels, 34, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after the personal watercraft struck one of the concrete bridge archway supports for the bridge that connects Star Island with the MacArthur Causeway around 5:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Monteiro, of Brockton, Massachusetts, and Daniels, of Atlanta, Georgia, later died as a result of their injuries, officials said.

"All of the members of the FWC want to express our sincere sympathies to the victims and families of the victims involved in this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them," the FWC said in a statement. "The FWC would like to take this opportunity to remind all boaters enjoying Florida’s beautiful waterways to do so safely."

Record Setting Fish Caught in St. Petersburg