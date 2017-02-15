After serving as one of the top law enforcement officials in all of South Florida for the better part of a decade, U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer is announcing he is stepping down.

Ferrer, who has led the Southern District of Florida since being appointed by former President Obama in 2010, will leave his post on March 3rd after submitting his resignation to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Leading the third largest district in the country, Ferrer has presided over one of the busiest groups of attorneys in the federal government – conducting nearly 1,000 trials and handing down indictments in over 11,000 cases.

“There has been no greater honor than to serve and protect the same community that opened its arms to my parents when they immigrated to this country,” Ferrer said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of all that we have been able to accomplish together, in and out of the courtroom, including building meaningful bonds of trust with the diverse community we serve.”

Unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Ferrer was appointed in 2014 by then Attorney General Eric Holder to serve on the Advisory Committee for that office, later being repointed by Loretta Lynch in 2016. He was born in Hialeah and later graduated from the University of Miami before obtaining his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

He spent time in private law before working for several different government agencies, including five years in the Department of Justice under former Attorney General and Miami native, the late Janet Reno.