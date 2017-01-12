Officials from both governments will meet to discuss the issue for a fourth time since relations started to thaw. (Published 2 hours ago)

Officials from the United States and Cuba will meet over the next two days to discuss stopping the trend of human trafficking.

The meetings in Washington D.C. will include representatives from the FBI and the Departments of Health and Human Services, Justice and Homeland Security – as well as various Cuban officials from agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It will be the fourth such meeting between the countries on the subject, as they continue to work on efforts to prosecute trafficking and protect victims.